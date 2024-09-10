KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) is grappling with significant challenges in maintaining and expanding its fleet, largely due to global supply chain issues and delays in aircraft deliveries.

According to industry sources like Airfleets.net, the national carrier currently operates a fleet of approximately 77 aircraft, comprising a mix of Airbus and Boeing models.

Airbus planes comprise 31 per cent of the fleet:

13 Airbus A330-300

nine Airbus A330-200

six Airbus A350-900

The rest of them, around 60 per cent, were made up of Boeing planes:

40 Boeing 737-800

four Boeing 737-MAX 8

However, a few of these planes are currently out of action. Recent data show these planes have been marked as “parked” — meaning these planes have not flown for over 20 days, although they remain part of the fleet:

two Airbus A330-300

one Airbus A350-900

two Boeing 737-800

The delayed delivery of new aircraft has been a major issue for the troubled airline. Several factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and a global shortage of parts, have compounded MAB difficulties in acquiring new planes.

As a result, the airline’s operations have been severely affected, as many of its scheduled deliveries have not been met.

Just this month, its parent company Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail revealed that the airline expects to receive five new Airbus A330neo aircraft in 2025, with the first arriving in October instead of this month, as previously expected.

The A330neo, Airbus’ next-generation wide-body aircraft, is set to gradually replace the airline's ageing A330-200 and A330-300 models. MAG has placed orders for 20 A330neos, which are expected to enter the fleet in stages until 2028.

In addition to the A330neos, MAG had also placed an order for eight new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. However, as of August 29, 2024, the airline had only received four of the 13 Boeing aircraft it was scheduled to receive this year.

The delay forced MAB to reduce its network capacity by 20 per cent, further disrupting operations.

Izham highlighted the unprecedented strain on the global airline industry: "By 2024, MAG was scheduled to receive 17 new aircraft, but we’ve only taken delivery of four so far due to the global shortage of parts.”

Despite these challenges, MAG remains committed to modernising its fleet and improving its services.

It said the introduction of the Airbus A330neo is expected to provide passengers with a more comfortable and fuel-efficient experience, which MAB hopes will boost its reliability and competitiveness. .

Alongside MAB, MAG also operates the low-cost Firefly and Muslim pilgrimage Amal air services.