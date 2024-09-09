KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia Airlines announced the launch of direct flights to Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris, marking a key milestone in the airline's European expansion.

The route, which will start on March 22, 2025, will be Malaysia Airlines' 68th destination, reinforcing its position as the gateway to Asia and beyond.

To mark the route's return after nearly a decade, Malaysia Airlines launched its “Time for Paris” campaign. Tickets are available for sale now with an introductory all-in return fare of RM3,699.

The service will operate four weekly flights from March 22, directly from KL International Airport Terminal 1 using the A350-900 aircraft, with daily flights from March 29.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director Of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said, “Our expansion into Europe marks a significant milestone for Malaysia Airlines. With the arrival of additional widebody aircraft starting this Quarter 4, we are ready to bring this long-awaited city back into our network.

“While the European market is highly competitive, we see tremendous potential for this route to attract key travellers, not just from Malaysia but also from neighbouring regions.

“By launching direct services from Kuala Lumpur to Paris, we reaffirm our position as the flagship airline and strengthen our role as the gateway to Asia and beyond.

"This route will be served by our state-of-the-art A350-900 aircraft, which already operates on key routes like London and Doha, delivering a world-class travel experience to our passengers.”

In other news, Malaysia Airlines and Google Gemini showcased Gemini's cutting-edge AI technology in a physical demonstration at MAG's Arena during the MATTA Fair.

Visitors visualised their dream destinations through an AI-powered image generator and received personalised trip itineraries.

Malaysia Airlines also revamped its corporate travel programme from MHbiz TRAVEL to MHcorporate.

The new program provides a premium travel experience with a dedicated relationship manager, preferential fares and the introduction of Corporate Enrich Points which can be redeemed for various benefits.

As part of the enhancement of corporate products, MH Corporate Marine has been elevated and MH MICE offerings have been revamped in order to drive more MICE business to Malaysia.