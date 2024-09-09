KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his government is fully committed to resolving custodial abuses and deaths in Malaysia.

He said his personal experience 26 years ago has shown him the necessity to ensure there is adequate protection for all detainees from potential abuses.

“When people talk about concerns regarding abuse and deaths in lockups, there’s no need to convince me because I know how it feels, and we feel it seems helpless when you’re assaulted to near death in the lockup,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) here this evening.

The 77-year-old recalled his experience at being beaten while in police custody in 1998 when he was deputy prime minister and detained for suspected corruption and sodomy, which resulted in the widely reported “black eye” incident.

Anwar said Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus – the current Suhakam chairman – was among several people who stepped forward to defend him back then.

“We need to support all efforts necessary to protect the suspect or convict in the lockup, and I’m pleased to say that both the home minister and Inspector-General of Police support the idea.

“(But) their concern and also my concern is that not everyone who comes out with cuts, injuries or even dies in the lockup is necessarily due to police abuse. That is why we need proper procedures and protection,” he was quoted as saying.

He said various measures have been put in place to ensure detainees’ rights, including abolishing the Internal Security Act 1960 and mandatory death sentences, although these steps have caused some concern in society.

Anwar also said he is willing to join Suhakam’s visits to police lockups to check on the conditions of the detainees.

“The police investigate, the judges deliver the sentence. Before a sentence is passed, suspects should not be punished beforehand,” he was quoted as saying.

Other dignitaries present at Suhakam’s anniversary celebration included Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.