KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) will announce the outcomes of undergraduate applications for public universities for the 2024/2025 academic session today.

An MoHE statement said Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), matriculation, foundation, and diploma holders can access the results between 12 noon today and 5pm on Sept 15 online or via the UPUPocket mobile app.

The confirmation period to accept the offer will be from September 7-15 on the respective public university websites.

Successful candidates will receive an official offer letter from the public university starting September 7.

They will need to confirm their acceptance of the offer within the specified period.

Unsuccessful applicants can submit an appeal application through UPUOnline.

The appeal period is from 12pm on September 6 until 5pm on September 15.

Places offered for the 2024/2025 academic session have been finalised and no requests to change the study programme and public university will be accepted.

The availability of places offered according to the study programme will determine the appeals selection policy. — The Borneo Post