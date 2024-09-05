KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — A 25-year-old estate worker is feared to have been attacked by a crocodile in the Kinabatangan district in Sabah.

The victim, identified as Brono Kamil Nahak, was reportedly last seen heading to the river at the Tong Hup estate around 12.30pm yesterday to collect his catch from nets he had set up earlier, according to The Star.

When he did not return, his friends launched a search and found only his T-shirt, cap, shoes, motorcycle and a torn net at the site.

The estate workers alerted the Fire and Rescue Department, fearing that a crocodile attack may have occurred.

A search and rescue operation has been launched, and the operation continues today.

This incident comes as the Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) today caught a crocodile at Section 7 lake in Shah Alam, less than 24 hours after setting a trap.

The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) had previously advised the public to avoid activities near the lake to prevent any untoward incidents.