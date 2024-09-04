KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has installed two traps at the Section 7 lake here to capture a crocodile that has been sighted in the recreational area for the past few days.

Selangor Perhilitan director Wan Mohd Adib Wan Mohd Yusoh stated that only one crocodile has been detected, measuring approximately 1.5 metres, and its active pathways have been identified.

He explained that 200kg cages have been placed along the first and second pathways on the opposite bank of the lake, identified as the crocodile’s main route.

“Based on the crocodile’s behaviour, it typically moves within a distance of about three metres from the bank. We are using floating traps baited with chicken to capture it.

“The estimated time it would take to trap it depends on the reptile’s behaviour and the surrounding conditions,” he said during a visit to the site today.

Wan Mohd Adib added that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is also installing nets in five waterways to prevent the crocodile from escaping and thereby hindering the operation.

“This is a public recreation area, so we hope to conclude this operation swiftly,” he said.

Yesterday, the MBSA issued a statement urging the public to exercise caution when engaging in activities in the area due to the presence of the crocodile, to avoid any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the recreational area around the lake will be temporarily closed from 8 pm tonight to 7 am tomorrow to enable Selangor Perhilitan to capture the crocodile.

In a statement, MBSA announced that during this closure, fishing activities will not be permitted at all.

“This measure is taken to ensure a quieter environment during the operation, as well as to ensure public safety and prevent any unwanted incidents,” the statement read, adding that food stalls will be allowed to operate as usual until 7 pm.

The public is advised to remain cautious in the vicinity of the lake until the crocodile is captured. — Bernama