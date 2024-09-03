SHAH ALAM, Sept 3 — The Shah Alam City Council has confirmed that it is aware of a crocodile sighting at Shah Alam Lake in Section 7 and is taking steps to address the situation as well as advising the public to exercise caution.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the council said the Environmental Health Department, in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), is actively monitoring the situation.

The authorities have advised the public to exercise caution while engaging in recreational activities around the lake.

“The public is asked to be careful when enjoying recreation at Shah Alam Lake Section 7,” the council stated in the post.

X user @G_MudahTerhibur shared photos from the Shah Alam Residents Facebook group showing a crocodile with its mouth open, lying on a grassy bank near the water’s edge, reportedly at the Shah Alam Lake in Section 7.

[PERHATIAN] Lanjutan dari posting di Facebook, terdapat kehadiran seekor buaya di Tasik Shah Alam, Seksyen 7. Sumber: Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam, Grup Facebook Shah Alam Resident pic.twitter.com/K4DddECDKb — GENG MUDAH TERHIBUR (@G_MudahTerhibur) September 3, 2024

This is not the first time a crocodile has been spotted in Shah Alam.

In 2019, a baby saltwater crocodile, believed to have been released by irresponsible individuals, was seen wandering at the Shah Alam Lake in Section 14 on February 22, according to the Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).