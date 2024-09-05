SHAH ALAM, Sept 5 — The Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) caught the crocodile sighted at the Section 7 lake near here tonight, less than 24 hours after setting the trap.

Selangor Perhilitan director Wan Mohd Adib Wan Mohd Yusoh said his men detected the crocodile entering the trap at about 10.20 pm.

He said they would monitor the area for two more days, during which time it will remain closed to the public, to ensure there are no other crocodiles in the lake.

“Alhamdulillah, the operation has been successful and we rescued the 1.68-metre (m)-long saltwater crocodile weighing about 15-20 kilogrammes (kg).

“The main reason this operation was successful was because we managed to clear the recreational area at night, thus minimising disturbances. This led to the crocodile going into the trap we had set using fresh chicken as bait,” he told a media conference after the operation here yesterday.

Mohd Adib said the crocodile would be placed at the Paya Indah Wetland in Dengkil, Selangor and undergo a quarantine process to ensure it is disease-free. — Bernama