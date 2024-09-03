KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has praised Cheah Liek Hou for clinching Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Yeoh celebrated Cheah’s victory and the pride of hearing the national anthem, Negaraku, resonate at the prestigious event.

“So so so proud of @cheahliekhou4956 for delivering Malaysia’s first gold at the Paralympic Paris 2024. So wonderful to have Negaraku being played at the Paralympic Games,” Yeoh wrote.

She also announced that the government will reward Cheah with RM1 million and a lifetime monthly allowance of RM5,000 under the Skim Insentif Sukan Olimpik (SITO).

The 36-year-old para-athlete secured his second Paralympic gold by defeating Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho in straight sets, 21-13 and 21-15, at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Cheah’s impressive performance in the SU5 category (for athletes with upper body impairments) reaffirmed his dominance, following his gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Cheah’s victory is being celebrated nationwide, symbolising not only his exceptional talent and dedication but also a significant achievement for Malaysia on the global para-sports stage.