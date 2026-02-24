KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of RM500 for all civil servants in Grade 15 and below, including contract appointees, will be disbursed on March 13.

The Public Service Department (PSD), in a statement on its Facebook page yesterday, said the aid is given to assist civil servants and retirees in preparing for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

It added that the BKK would be extended to government retirees, as well as pensioned and non-pensioned veterans, with a payment of RM250.

“This BKK will be paid out on March 13, 2026, and will be borne by the department in which the officer is serving on the date of payment.

“This BKK will be exempted from income tax, in accordance with the provisions under subsection 127(3A) of the Income Tax Act 1967,” it added.

The disbursement of the BKK was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2026 on Oct 10 last year. — Bernama