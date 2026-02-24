KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Ten PKR lawmakers are threatening to withhold their support for a historic constitutional amendment separating the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor roles unless the government grants Parliament direct oversight over the powerful new office.

In a joint statement issued today, the lawmakers aligned to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli welcomed the tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 2) 2026.

However, they warned that the Bill in its current form risks creating a “law enforcement institution whose powers are concentrated in the hands of just a few individuals.”

The amendment, which requires a crucial two-thirds majority to pass, is slated for a vote in the Dewan Rakyat next Tuesday, March 3.

Echoing concerns raised yesterday by several prominent civil society organisations—including Bersih 2.0, Ideas, and Rasuah Busters — the MPs argued that the current framework gives the prime minister and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) disproportionate control over the appointment and dismissal of the new Public Prosecutor.

“A clear example relates to the mounting criticism of the conduct of the Attorney General (who at the time held the powers of a Public Prosecutor) during the 1MDB scandal.

“Although public criticism of the then-attorney general’s handling of the 1MDB scandal investigation was also voiced in Parliament by members of parliament, neither the people nor Parliament had any power to take action against the Public Prosecutor,” they said.

To prevent a recurrence, the MPs outlined four key demands for the Madani government to integrate into the Bill before it is put to a vote:

1. Referral to a parliamentary committee

The MPs are demanding the Bill first be referred to the Parliament’s Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform, chaired by Selayang MP William Leong.

They argue this will allow for necessary cross-party feedback and refinement.

2. Parliamentary veto on appointments

Instead of the JLSC solely recommending candidates to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the MPs proposed that candidates undergo a televised public confirmation hearing before the Special Select Committee.

Following the hearing, the candidate must secure a simple majority vote in the Dewan Rakyat before being presented for royal assent.

3. Dewan Rakyat power to initiate dismissals

The coalition wants a mechanism enabling the Dewan Rakyat to table a motion to dismiss a sitting Public Prosecutor for misconduct.

This motion would require a two-thirds majority to pass, after which Parliament could formally advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to establish a tribunal.

4. A shorter, four-year term

Under the current draft, the Public Prosecutor would serve a seven-year term. The MPs argue this is excessively long and could render the PP “excessively powerful across several governments.”

They are proposing a shortened four-year term to ensure the office remains tethered to the democratic will of the people.

“We are duty-bound to convey the aspirations of progressive voters who desire this kind of multi-layered process,” the group said.

“An amendment of this importance cannot be made hastily and requires consultation and input from all parties.”

The joint statement was signed by Rafizi (MP for Pandan), Wong Chen (MP for Subang), Lee Chean Chung (MP for Petaling Jaya), S. Kesavan (MP for Sg Siput), Onn Abu Bakar (MP for Batu Pahat), Rodziah Ismail (MP for Ampang), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (MP for Setiawangsa), Zahir Hassan (MP for Wangsa Maju), Hassan Karim (MP for Pasir Gudang), and Bakhtiar Wan Chik (MP for Balik Pulau).