KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Commuters relying on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line are facing a testing Tuesday after a second technical disruption hit the network just as the city prepares for the evening rush hour.

At 3pm today, Rapid KL announced that train services were experiencing sudden delays due to a malfunction involving both the train doors and the platform screen doors at the bustling KLCC station.

Although technicians resolved the system failure swiftly — with repairs completed and normal operations resuming by 3.15pm — the brief halt has caused cascading effects across the transit network.

In a 4.15pm update, Rapid KL warned that severe congestion is expected at major interchange and connecting stations as the evening commute begins.

This afternoon’s glitch compounds the frustrations of thousands of Klang Valley commuters who were already caught in a massive disruption this morning.

At 8am, a manually operated train caused a 90-minute bottleneck between the Asia Jaya and Taman Bahagia stations, forcing the activation of alternative shuttle services.

Alternative routes and commuter advice

To mitigate the current crowd build-up in the city centre, Rapid KL is urging passengers to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative rail routes where possible.

Specifically, passengers heading towards the KLCC area via the MRT Kajang Line are advised to avoid the LRT interchange altogether. Instead, commuters should:

Transit at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) station.

Switch to the MRT Putrajaya Line.

Disembark at the Persiaran KLCC station, which is within walking distance of the Petronas Twin Towers and Suria KLCC.

Commuters are also encouraged to monitor real-time updates via the PULSE app or Rapid KL’s official social media channels.

As of 3.40pm, Rapid KL reported that rail frequencies across the Klang Valley transit network have been adjusted to the following intervals to help clear the backlog of passengers:

LRT Kelana Jaya Line: 4 to 5 minutes

MRT Kajang Line: 4 to 5 minutes

MRT Putrajaya Line: 4 minutes

LRT Ampang/ Sri Petaling Line: 3 minutes within the Central Business District (CBD); 6 minutes outside the CBD

KL Monorail: 7 minutes

Rapid KL has apologised for the repeated inconveniences caused today and thanked passengers for their continued patience and cooperation.