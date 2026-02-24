SHAH ALAM, Feb 23 — The government will introduce new guidelines to standardise the awarding of First Class degrees across all higher education institutions (IPTs) in the country, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He said the move is important to ensure a uniform assessment standard between public higher education institutions (IPTA) and private higher education institutions (IPTS), particularly in relation to the exemption of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments for graduates who obtain First Class degrees.

Zambry said one of the main challenges at present is the government’s financial constraints, as annual expenditure for such exemptions exceeds RM300 million.

“Previously, the government decided to do it at the IPTA level first, and perhaps at the next stage, we would propose, as a starting point, implementation at state higher education institutions and government-linked companies (GLCs), before considering its application to IPTS.

“The issue that arises is how we measure students who obtain First Class degrees at IPTS, because IPTAs already have a clear system. We do not want any perception that it is easier to obtain a First Class degree at one institution and more difficult at another,” he said.

He said this during question time at the Student Outcome Laboratory and Dialogue: Malaysia Higher Education Blueprint programme organised by the National Students’ Representative Council (MPPK) at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, attended by 1,000 student leaders from IPTA, IPTS, polytechnics and community colleges nationwide.

Zambry said he has instructed the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) to conduct a comprehensive evaluation to ensure there is no discrimination against IPTS students, including those from low-income families who achieve academic excellence through their own effort and diligence.

Meanwhile, MQA chief executive officer Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said the agency will issue a specific guideline to standardise the definition and criteria for First Class degrees across all IPTs.

“MQA will coordinate and issue a guideline so that all First Class degrees awarded in the country are aligned. There should no longer be perceptions that it is easier to obtain a First Class degree at one institution and harder at another,” he said.

He said the guideline is expected to be tabled at the MQA Council Meeting in May before being submitted to the Higher Education Ministry for further decision.

Previously, in the tabling of Budget 2026, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government agreed to exempt PTPTN loan repayments for all students who obtain First Class Honours bachelor’s degrees at IPTA from low- and middle-income families, benefiting nearly 6,000 borrowers with an annual allocation of RM90 million. — Bernama