KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Thousands of Klang Valley commuters experienced a frustrating start to their morning today when technical difficulties disrupted services along the LRT Kelana Jaya line during the peak rush hour.

The disruption began at approximately 8.00am when Rapid KL announced that trains were experiencing delays between the Asia Jaya and Taman Bahagia stations.

According to the transit operator, a train had to be driven manually due to a system fault. This safety protocol required trains to move at a slower speed and make prolonged stops at platforms, immediately causing a bottleneck along the heavily utilised line.

As station platforms quickly became congested, Rapid KL escalated its response. By 8.30 am, the operator activated alternative train services to bypass the affected stretch and keep passengers moving.

To manage the disruption, trains originating from Putra Heights were turned back at the Taman Bahagia station while those originating from Gombak were turned back at the Taman Jaya station.

Shuttle trains were also deployed to bridge the gap between the Taman Bahagia and Taman Jaya stations, operating at a 10-minute frequency.

After approximately 90 minutes of disruption, Rapid KL issued an update confirming that the manually operated train had been safely removed from service.

While train schedules are currently being adjusted to resume normal operations, the operator advised commuters that it will take some time to clear the heavy backlog of stranded passengers from the affected platforms.

Rapid KL has issued multiple apologies for the inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their patience. Commuters are advised to continue monitoring Rapid KL’s official social media channels for real-time updates as crowd levels normalise.