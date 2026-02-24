KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit many areas in Sabah until 4pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 11.40 am, MetMalaysia said the areas predicted to be hit are the Interior (Nabawan), West Coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

MetMalaysia said the warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour that are imminent or expected to persist for more than an hour.

Thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts valid for no more than six hours per issuance. — Bernama