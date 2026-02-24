KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a meeting with the top leadership of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) at Wisma Perwira here.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Chief of Defence Forces General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) director-general Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria and Deputy Public Service director-general (Operations) Datuk Mohd Shaiful Ibrahim.

It is learnt that the discussions focused on national security and defence preparedness, strengthening governance, and the welfare of MAF personnel.

After the meeting, Anwar also attended the Defence Ministry’s Ihya Ramadan programme at the Khalid bin Al-Walid Mosque, and joined the congregants for Zohor prayers before distributing bubur lambuk (savoury porridge) to those present. — Bernama