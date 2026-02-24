KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — National men’s doubles player, Man Wei Chong is determined to participate in the prestigious 2026 All England tournament despite not fully recovering from three injuries to his right knee.

The 27-year-old player said the decision was made based on confidence in the recovery process he is undergoing and trust in the medical team.

“… this year in a January tournament, I feel like I can’t stand the pain so I went for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging scan). There are three injuries near my right knee, namely the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), meniscus injury and chondral.

“The most minor ACL but there are two others, level 2 like that,” he told reporters after a training session at Academy Badminton Malaysia, Bukit Kiara here, today.

The injury to his right knee has caused him to reduce his training on the court for the past two weeks by focusing on gym training and the recovery process before returning to increase the intensity of training on the court this week.

“This really takes time because last two weeks before Chinese New Year I also just had the PRP injection but it’s okay. I haven’t fully recovered, it’s taking a while.

“We have discussed with the physio and the doctor at the National Sports Institute (ISN), and the doctor believes in me and I have to believe in myself. Don’t let the injury slow you down. Don’t think too much, if there is a chance to get on the court, go all out,” he said.

He also announced that he will undergo further examination with the doctor this Thursday to assess the latest development of the injury, thus determining his level of readiness ahead of the tournament.

The 2026 edition of the world’s oldest tournament is scheduled to be held at the Birmingham Utility Arena from March 3 to 8. — Bernama