KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 – “Trump” was back in Kuala Lumpur just months after his Asean summit appearance but here’s the twist: it’s not US President Donald J Trump but TikTok darling and Trump impersonator Ryan Chen.

Chen known as the “Chinese Trump” recently posted a video showing himself and his parents in front of Kuala Lumpur’s most famous landmark, the Petronas Towers.

The influencer humorously asked his parents what they thought of the towers and how they compared to the ones back home.

His father opined that the KLCC towers were “bigger and more magnificent”, with his mother agreeing, saying “this one looks better.”

It’s no small praise considering Chongqing is called the Mountain City, known for an 8D spatial experience with one of the largest skylines in China, with an impressive array of skyscrapers.

Chongquing’s tallest skyscraper is the ADBC Tower which stands at 520 metres high.

It’s not known how long Chen, who has gone viral for his uncanny imitation of Trump’s accent and his native-sounding English, is in town but here’s hoping he continues to enjoy his stay during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.