KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Police have detained six men to assist in investigations into a riot involving a group of individuals at a residential area in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang, near here, which went viral on social media today.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the suspects, aged between 18 and 49, were arrested following information received after police lodged two separate reports regarding the incident.

He said preliminary investigations found that the incident stemmed from dissatisfaction and a misunderstanding involving two families.

“The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting. The Selangor Police stress that the incident is related to a personal dispute and does not involve any elements of gangsterism or racial issues whatsoever,” he said in a statement here today.

Shazeli said police detected a video recording of the incident uploaded on social media at 4.30 pm, showing a fight and riot involving a group of individuals in the residential area.

He also advised the public not to take the law into their own hands and to refrain from spreading any speculation that could disrupt public order.

“The police will take firm action in accordance with the law against anyone who commits acts that threaten public safety and order,” he said. — Bernama