KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has forcefully denied allegations reported in a recent international publication claiming the existence of a so-called “corporate mafia” linked to the agency, describing the claims as entirely baseless and originating from an unverifiable blog.

In a statement issued tonight, the commission said it “strongly denies the existence of any so-called ‘Corporate Mafia’ allegedly linked to the Commission,” adding that the accusation was “believed to have originated from an online blog with no identifiable owner, author, or clear accountability.”

MACC said it viewed the circulation of such claims “with utmost seriousness,” warning that the publication of unverified allegations risked undermining public trust in lawful enforcement work.

“These accusations constitute an attempt to discredit the Commission’s investigations and enforcement actions within the corporate sector, especially against parties who may be affected by ongoing legal proceedings,” it said.

The agency described the claims as “a baseless recycled issue that has been deliberately revived to tarnish the image and reputation of the Commission.”

The commission stressed that all its investigative work was conducted strictly according to law.

“MACC emphasises that all investigations are conducted based on evidence, in accordance with the law, and subject to established legal processes,” it said.

It further cautioned that spreading accusations sourced from unverifiable platforms could mislead the public and amount to defamation.

“The spread of baseless allegations originating from unverifiable sources risks misleading the public and undermining confidence in enforcement institutions,” the commission added.

MACC also confirmed that the matter is now being investigated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and pledged full cooperation.

“MACC assures its full cooperation with the police to ensure that the facts and truth are established in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The commission urged anyone with credible information on corruption or misconduct to come forward through official channels.

It warned against attempting to influence public perception through anonymous blogs or publications “lacking credible evidence.”

“Submitting information through lawful channels enables investigations to be conducted in an orderly and fair manner… rather than through trial by media,” it said.

MACC concluded by reaffirming its commitment to its mandate, saying it “will not be deterred by any attempts to undermine its integrity or disrupt the role and functions of the Commission.”