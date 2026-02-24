KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has weighed in on the breakdowns plaguing the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, saying he takes the disruptions “seriously” as thousands of Klang Valley commuters grappled with a day of delays.

“I take seriously the recent service disruptions involving the Kelana Jaya LRT line at the start of Ramadan.

“The public has every right to expect a more efficient and reliable service,” he said in a statement today.

Loke said he had instructed Prasarana’s chief executive to provide a full explanation at the ministry’s post-Cabinet meeting, together with “an immediate recovery action plan”.

He added that the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had been directed to investigate the incidents “and take action against Prasarana if unreasonable operational weaknesses are found”.

His comments came as commuters endured a second technical glitch this afternoon, compounding frustrations already running high after a morning rush-hour snarl that rippled across the network.

At 3pm, Rapid KL announced that trains on the Kelana Jaya Line were facing sudden delays due to a malfunction involving both the train doors and the platform screen doors at the KLCC station — among the system’s busiest stops.

Although technicians rectified the fault within minutes, with normal operations resuming by 3.15pm, the brief halt triggered congestion that is expected to intensify as the evening commute begins.

In a 4.15pm update, Rapid KL warned of severe crowding at major interchange and connecting stations.

The operator urged passengers to plan ahead and consider alternative routes, including bypassing the LRT–MRT interchange entirely when heading to the KLCC area.

Commuters using the MRT Kajang Line were advised to switch lines at the Tun Razak Exchange station, connect to the MRT Putrajaya Line, and disembark at Persiaran KLCC station — a short walk from the Petronas Twin Towers — to avoid bottlenecks.

This afternoon’s disruption followed a 90-minute delay earlier in the day, when a manually operated train caused a bottleneck between the Asia Jaya and Taman Bahagia stations around 8am.

Shuttle services were activated to manage the backlog, but knock-on effects spilled into the late morning.

The operator apologised for the repeated disruptions and thanked passengers for their patience.