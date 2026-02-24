KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

During the session, His Majesty was presented with the latest developments concerning the administration of the federal government and discussions were held on current issues of national interest.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the meeting between His Majesty and the Prime Minister took place at Istana Bukit Tunku here. — Bernama