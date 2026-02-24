KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Calls to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into share ownership allegations involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki must be based on solid evidence, not hearsay, said Political Secretary to the Finance Minister Kamil Munim.

He said calls for an RCI should not rest solely on speculation or innuendo.

“I respect any proposal to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry and agree, in principle, that the truth must be determined through a transparent process grounded in the law.

“In a country that upholds the rule of law, any action must be grounded in established facts and credible evidence,” he said in a statement today.

Kamil said similar calls over the Chief Justice’s appointment had ultimately proved unfounded, urging the public not to engage in prolonged pre-emptive politics that override due process.

He said existing processes, whether investigations, inquiries, or special committees, should be allowed to run their course, as they have the mandate and capacity to fully gather and assess evidence.

He added that the inquiry was ordered a day after Bloomberg’s report, showing the government’s readiness to investigate openly and responsibly.

“Our primary aim is to ensure justice is based on facts, not perception or political pressure. If the evidence later indicates an RCI is needed, it will be pursued transparently, responsibly, and with integrity,” he said.

The government previously set up a special investigation committee on Azam Baki’s share ownership, chaired by Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar. — Bernama