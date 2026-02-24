KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) has launched self check-in and self-service baggage drop facilities at KL Sentral, positioning the transport hub as an extension of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and promising faster, smoother journeys for air travellers departing from the city.

The new services allow passengers to complete key airport formalities before boarding the KLIA Ekspres, reducing queues at KLIA and offering what ERL describes as a more seamless rail-to-air experience. Manned counters will continue operating for those who prefer assisted check-in.

“The introduction of Self Check-in kiosks and Self-Service Baggage Drop at KL Sentral reflects ERL’s continued focus on a passenger-centric experience,” said Yeow Wei-Wen, ERL’s acting chief executive officer.

“These services provide greater flexibility, time savings and convenience, especially for passengers who value a seamless and efficient journey from city to airport.”

Passengers can now check in for Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines via the kiosks at the station.

For baggage drop, Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air are currently participating.

ERL said the rollout underscores its commitment to integrating rail connectivity with airline and airport operations as part of a long-term vision for an end-to-end travel ecosystem.

It added that discussions are ongoing with other airlines to expand participation in the next phases.

Passengers testing the new self check-in kiosk at KL Sentral, part of ERL’s push for a smoother city-to-airport journey. — Picture courtesy of Express Rail Link

Malaysia Airlines welcomed the initiative, with Bryan Foong, chief executive officer of Airline Business at Malaysia Aviation Group, saying the move would help create “a travel experience that is seamless, reliable, and thoughtfully designed around our guests”.

“With Self Check-in and Self-Service Baggage Drop available at KL Sentral, our guests can complete key steps conveniently in the city, allowing them to proceed directly to the departure gate with greater ease and confidence,” he said.

“This initiative reflects our broader ambition to create a more connected and seamless travel ecosystem, where every touchpoint – from the city centre to the airport – works together to enhance the guest experience.”

Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the airline was “delighted to partner with ERL” in deploying the new facilities.

“These services make travel smoother and give our passengers greater control over their journey, from the moment they leave the city to when they board their flight,” he said.

“Initiatives like this pave the way for a more connected and seamless travel experience, and we look forward to working with ERL to bring even more innovations to our passengers.”

To mark the launch, passengers using the new kiosks and baggage drop machines will receive exclusive goodies while stocks last.