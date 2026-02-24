KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A new chapter in Malaysian esports begins as eight teams have been selected to anchor the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY) under a newly launched long-term partnership programme.

The teams are holders Selangor Red Giants (SRG), Team Vamos (VMS), Team Rey (TR), Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ), Bigetron MY by VIT (BTRM), All Combo (AC), Invictus Gaming (iG) and Team Flash (TF).

Moonton Games business development head Krystal Tan said the programme represents a long-term commitment to reshape the league across all levels, including teams, players, partners, brands and fans.

“MPL Malaysia has grown to become the largest and longest-running esports league in the country. This new partnership programme is not a temporary initiative, but a long-term commitment to elevate the league and Malaysian esports as a whole,” she said in a press conference here, today

She added that the eight teams were selected through a careful process with the future of Malaysian esports as the top priority, featuring a mix of local and international organisations to strengthen competition and place Malaysia firmly on the global esports map.

She said the partnership will span four years with evaluations conducted annually to maintain the league’s standards.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF) president Muhammad Naim Al-Amin said the partnership programme represents a new development for MPL, bringing improvements particularly to local teams through the inclusion of both domestic and international sides.

“This gives a balance and impact to the athletes themselves, the athletes gain more experience and knowledge from the big teams abroad that will be involved in the MPL this time,” he said.

For the record, SRG, Team Vamos and Team Rey are the three Malaysian representatives retained from MPL MY Season 16 last year, while RRQ and Bigetron MY by VIT are from Indonesia, Invictus Gaming (iG) and All Combo from China and Team Flash of Singapore. — Bernama