PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was given an official welcoming ceremony at Dataran Perdana, here today.

Luxon, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for his maiden visit to the country since being appointed Prime Minister of New Zealand in November 2023, was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim upon his arrival at 9.30am, before the national anthems of both countries were played.

Luxon then inspected the main guard of honour comprising of three officers and 103 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Major Khairul Fakhzan Zainol Abidin.

Also present at the ceremony were both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Luxon and Anwar then held a meeting to discuss bilateral matters between Malaysia and New Zealand and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders are expected to discuss issues on bilateral relations and cooperation under the Malaysia-New Zealand Strategic Partnership signed in 2023, covering four pillars: Prosperity, People, Planet, and Peace and Security.

After the meeting, the two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference and a joint statement will be issued later.

Wisma Putra said Anwar will also be hosting a luncheon in honour of Luxon and his delegation at Kompleks Seri Perdana, today.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner, 22nd export destination and 27th largest import source among countries in the Oceania region.

The total trade between Malaysia and New Zealand amounted to RM11.56 billion. — Bernama