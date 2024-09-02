SEPANG, Sept 2 — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day official visit.

This is Luxon’s first visit to Malaysia since taking office as Prime Minister in November 2023.

Luxon, who arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminal 1) here on a commercial flight, was met by Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong at the Bunga Raya Complex at 7.55pm.

On arrival, he was given a guard of honour by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Wisma Putra in a statement yesterday said Luxon will be given an official welcome ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

The two leaders are expected to discuss issues related to bilateral relations and cooperation under the Malaysia-New Zealand Strategic Partnership, established in 2023, encompassing four pillars: prosperity, people, planet, and peace and security.

Wisma Putra said Anwar will also host an official luncheon in honour of Luxon and his delegation at Seri Perdana.

Luxon will also be meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner, 22nd largest export destination, and 27th largest source of imports among countries in the Oceania region, with the total trade between Malaysia and New Zealand amounting to RM11.56 billion. — Bernama