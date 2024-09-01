PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will undertake an official two-day visit to Malaysia from September 1 to 3 for bilateral discussions and collaboration.

This will be his first visit to Malaysia since taking office in November 2023.

In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry said that on September 2, Luxon will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It said both leaders are expected to discuss bilateral matters and explore collaboration under the Malaysia-New Zealand Strategic Partnership established in 2023, encompassing four pillars: prosperity, people, planet, and peace and security.

“They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Both leaders will also hold a joint press conference. A joint statement will be issued following the bilateral meeting,” read the statement.

The ministry said Anwar will also host an official luncheon in honour of Luxon and his delegation at Seri Perdana.

It noted that Luxon will also be meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as part of his engagements.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner, 22nd largest export destination and 27th largest source of imports among countries in the Oceania region, with total trade amounting to RM11.56 billion. — Bernama