KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to make his first official visit to Malaysia next week, marking a significant step in further strengthening the already robust ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Luxon will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to explore new avenues for deepening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on expanding trade, investment, and defence cooperation.

Luxon, 54, emphasised that Malaysia is a key partner on the global stage, crucial to New Zealand’s prosperity and security.

“My first official visit to Malaysia demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to strengthening our relationship with one of our longstanding friends in Southeast Asia and expanding our cooperation in new areas.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and open the door to more opportunities for New Zealand businesses,” he said in a release published in Beehive.govt.nz, the official website of the New Zealand Government on Monday (August 26).

Luxon was sworn in as the prime minister in November 2023 and has reportedly stated that his top priority is to improve the country’s economy.

“Malaysia and New Zealand are well-established defence partners, and we work together on regional security challenges including transnational crime.

“Malaysia is also our ninth-largest two-way trading partner. This visit offers opportunities to expand our trade and investment ties and to strengthen the strong connections between our people, through education and tourism,” he said.

Luxon will travel to Malaysia and Korea next week, accompanied by a senior business delegation.

Along with the business delegation, the prime minister will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Trade Nicola Grigg, and the Minister for Economic Development, Melissa Lee.

In June this year, Bernama reported that during a courtesy call by New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Winston Peters, in Putrajaya, Anwar welcomed the official visit by Luxon in early September.

Malaysia and New Zealand established diplomatic relations on September 25, 1957, and the ties have remained strong and stable.

Malaysia consistently welcomes an increasing number of tourists from New Zealand each year, with 18,238 New Zealanders visiting Malaysia in 2022.

Additionally, over 17,000 Malaysians reside in New Zealand.

In the Pacific region, Malaysia is New Zealand’s second-largest trading partner, with the trade volume between the two countries reaching RM6.32 billion as of June 2023. — Bernama