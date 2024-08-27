CYBERJAYA, 27 August — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is pressing ahead with its new regulatory framework aimed at ensuring a safer digital ecosystem, despite concerns raised by major industry players.

The framework, which will require social media and instant messaging platforms with more than eight million users to apply for a class license, is designed to tackle online threats such as gambling, scams, and hate speech.

The MCMC in a statement this evening said it has provided a five-month grace period for service providers to comply, with full implementation expected by 1 January 2025.

“We believe this regulatory framework is a key step towards ensuring a safe online ecosystem for all users,

“We are committed to creating a digital space that remains open, secure, and trustworthy while fostering innovation and investment,” MCMC said.

To address concerns, the MCMC announced that a public inquiry would be held to gather feedback from stakeholders, including service providers, civil society organisations, and law enforcement agencies.

“We have engaged with a broad spectrum of stakeholders and will continue to do so to ensure the framework is fair and effective,” it added.

However, the framework has not been without opposition. The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which represents tech giants such as Meta, Google, Apple, and Amazon, has expressed significant concerns.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday the AIC urged the government to pause the implementation and reconsider its broader economic implications.

AIC said the regulatory framework is unworkable for the industry in its current form noting that a lack of formal discussions before the release of the Information Paper on 1 August had left the industry grappling with uncertainty.

The AIC warned that the new regulations could stifle innovation, place undue burdens on businesses, and deter future investment in Malaysia's digital sector.