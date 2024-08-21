PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for July 2024 (DPT BLN7/2024), which was verified and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until September 19, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said the electoral roll contained 38,952 names of citizens aged 18 and above between July 1 and 31, 2024, who were registered automatically as new voters.

“DPT BLN7/2024 also contains the names of 8,165 registered voters who switched constituencies and 3,730 voters who changed status or category,” he said in a statement.

He said the EC provided five review methods, namely via the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, or the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-88927218.

Ikmalrudin also urged citizens aged 18 and above during the period from July 1 to 31 and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituencies or status to check their name in the electoral roll.

“If they find their names not listed in DPT BLN7/2024, they can make a claim by filling out Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by visiting the relevant State Election Office.

“Registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D or go to the respective State Election Office,” he said.

He added that both Form C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Office portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the respective State Election Director along with the objection fee during office hours throughout the review period of DPT BLN7/2024. — Bernama