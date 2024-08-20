MUAR, Aug 20 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court today with the murder of his elderly parents and a niece in a house in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh, on August 9.

Azman Mohamed Nor, 48, nodded in acknowledgement after the three charges were read separately before Magistrate Suzana Mokhtar.

However, no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is accused of murdering his mother, Ara Ab Hamit, 76; his father, Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82; and his niece, Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, between 1am and 3am on August 9.

The charges are framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, which can be commuted to a jail term between 30 and 40 years, and whipping of no fewer than 20 strokes of the cane.

The court has set October 24 for the re-mention of the case to obtain forensic, post-mortem, and chemical reports.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court here, Azman pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally causing serious injury to his 14-year-old niece, Norazmina Mohd Razi, by using a wooden stick as a weapon capable of causing death.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at the same location, time, and day as the murders. The charge is framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, along with fines or whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Nariman Badruddin set September 12 for sentencing while awaiting the prosecution to finalise the case facts.

Azman was denied bail due to his involvement in the three murder charges.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Arif Marzuki and Danial Munir appeared for the prosecution while Azman was unrepresented.

Previously, the media reported that an elderly couple, Mohamed Nor and Ara, together with their granddaughter, Noradriana, died in a fire in a house in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh at about 1.30 that morning, while another victim, Norazmina, was seriously injured in the incident and receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz reportedly said that the police were tracking down the main witness known as Azman who is also the son of the elderly couple who is said to be living with the victims after he was believed to have disappeared after the incident. — Bernama