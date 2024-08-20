KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The main suspect believed to have murdered his parents and niece before setting their home on fire in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh, on August 10 will be charged today.

Muar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that the 48-year-old suspect would be charged in the Muar Magistrates’ Court at around 9am, Malay news portal Utusan Malaysia reported today.

It is understood that the unmarried man faces charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, Section 436 of the Penal Code for arson, and Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous harm with a weapon.

The suspect was earlier remanded for seven days after being arrested last Wednesday, five days after fleeing and wandering around Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

The suspect reportedly fled by abandoning his motorcycle at the Bentayan Bus Station before taking a bus to the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Bandar Tasik Selatan.

Previously, Utusan Malaysia reported that the man became a fugitive after allegedly murdering his parents, Ara Abdul Hamid, 76, and Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82, along with his niece, Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, before setting fire to their home.

In the incident, which occurred at 1.30am last Friday, the two elderly victims were found 80 per cent burned in a room after the house, which was home to five family members, was engulfed in flames.

Noradriana was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) due to head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

The incident also resulted in 14-year-old Norazima Mohd Radhi suffering a broken arm and head injuries, believed to have been inflicted by her uncle, identified as Azman.