KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The prime suspect in the murder of three family members, including his parents, before their house was set on fire in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh, near Muar last Friday (August 9) has been remanded for seven days from today after he was arrested early this morning in the federal capital.

Quoting a police source, national news agency Bernama reported today that the remand order against the suspect, 48, was issued by Magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid.

It is believed that the suspect was arrested early this morning at 1am in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, the report was quoted as saying.

Police brought the suspect to the Muar Court Complex at about 9.13am today to obtain the remand order.

Police had earlier launched a manhunt for the suspect who was a main witness of the incident, following the death of Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82: his wife, Ara Abd Hamid, 76: and their grandchild, Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, in a house fire on August 9.

The man was said to have been living with the victims and was believed to have gone missing after the incident.

On August 10, police reclassified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz had said the reclassification followed findings of criminal evidence related to the deaths of the three victims after post-mortems were conducted. — Bernama