KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The prosecution had wrongly accused former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of abusing his power to get RM60 million for himself in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, as he did not even go to the bank, his lawyer told the High Court today.

In the 1MDB trial, Najib is facing four power of abuse charges, including of committing the offence of using his position — as prime minister, finance minister and 1MDB advisory board chairman — between February 24, 2011 and June 14, 2011 at AmIslamic Bank’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch for a gratification of RM60,629,839.43 for himself.

But Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah highlighted that the prosecution had accused his client of committing the offence of abusing his power at AmIslamic Bank, instead of accusing him of committing the offence at any other places such as at the finance minister’s office or the prime minister’s office or any places related to his 1MDB advisory board chairman position.

“So this offence, they categorically said, my client committed at AmIslamic Bank, namely he abused power at AmIslamic Bank.

“But Yang Arif, we know from the prosecution’s various testimonies of the witnesses, what transpired at AmIslamic Bank are money received into my client’s account. That is their case. So what they are saying is the receipt of the gratification is the offence,” he said.

But Shafee questioned the prosecution’s charge and said it went against what happened in other cases such as the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, noting: “My client has said it, he hasn’t even been to the bank.”

“So Yang Arif, contrary to SRC, contrary to all cases, the prosecution has actually crafted this charge in a very convoluted fashion, and they got it wrong,” he claimed, questioning the prosecution’s charge which accused Najib of abusing his power at the bank instead of receiving gratification or money at the bank.

MORE TO COME