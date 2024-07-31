KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The High Court was informed today that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has yet to decide on Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s representation to drop three additional money laundering charges involving RM27 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

During case management proceedings today, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul told Judge K. Muniandy that the representation is pending.

“The position is still the same. As of now, I don’t foresee any decision (on the representation letter) in the next few months but I was hoping to get a case management date fixed during the interim period. In any event, if there are developments I will inform the court,” said Mohd Ashrof.

Meanwhile, Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah requested for the court to vacate the previous trial dates set for September this year to make way for the ongoing SRC civil lawsuit in another High Court.

“We ask for the September dates to be off, simply because we are running the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) submission before another judge, as well as the SRC civil case at the same time.

“For the SRC civil case, the reason provided was the case has gone on for quite some time, leaving only one plaintiff’s witness to be called. The learned judge (of the SRC civil suit) is anxious to finish hearing the suit,” said Muhammad Shafee.

Justice Muniandy then vacated the September hearing dates and fixed May 19 to 23 and April 21 to 25, 2025 for the new trial dates, and scheduled case management for Feb 26, 2025.

On Feb 3, 2019, the former prime minister claimed trial to the three charges of money laundering by accepting illegal proceeds amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both upon conviction.

The former Pekan member of parliament is currently serving a 12-year term in Kajang Prison for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International funds case.

On Sept 2, 2022, he filed a petition for a royal pardon, following which on Jan 29 the Pardons Board halved his jail term from 12 to six years and reduced the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million. — Bernama



