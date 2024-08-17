KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Residents of Nenggiri, a state seat in PAS-controlled Kelantan, are asked to vote today to decide their next representative.

With a total of just 20,259 registered voters, the results of the by-election are expected to be known early.

Here’s what else there is to know about this by-election:

Why was it called?

The Nenggiri seat was not supposed to be up for grabs right now since Kelantan held a state election on August 12 last year.

But just three months after the state election, its elected representative Mohd Azizi Abu Naim who is from Bersatu expressed his support for the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is from the rival PKR.

Mohd Azizi was one of six Bersatu MPs to switch their political loyalties, which resulted in their expulsion from the party.

Because Malaysia now has an anti-party hopping clause, the Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the Nenggiri state seat vacant on June 19, triggering the need for a by-election within 60 days of the Election Commission being formally notified.

So who are the candidates?

Thankfully, this by-election is a straight fight between Umno’s Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, also known as Awie, representing Anwar’s unity government; and PAS man Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Umno man is the younger candidate of the two at 38 years old, marking his first bid for public office.

Mohd Azmawi has been reported to hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Universiti Utara Malaysia and active in youth and volunteer work that earned him the Anugerah Belia Perdana in 2022.

Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani (second left) and Perikatan Nasional's Mohd Rizwadi Ismail (second right) pose after nomination for the Nenggiri state by-election on August 3, 2024. — Bernama pic

His rival is Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, 41, a Nenggiri local who lives in Bertam Lama and is a former military man, having served in the Navy.

The PAS man is also a former Gua Musang PAS Youth deputy leader and has been reported by Sinar Harian to be a political activist in Gua Musang. He currently serves as a coordinator for an Islamic proselytisation programme called Halaqat.

He is also making his electoral debut in Nenggiri, having joined the Islamist party just two days prior to be named as a candidate.

What have the candidates and their parties offered?

Umno’s Mohd Azmawi has been keeping it simple without a special manifesto for Nenggiri, but appears to be focusing on the youth vote.

On the campaign trail, he’s been reported saying his reason is to offer only what he can deliver.

“Young people want their needs addressed, not empty promises,” theSun quoted him as saying.

In comparison, the PAS hopeful Mohd Rizwadi and the PN have presented an ambitious plan with seven key focuses.

The candidate from the state ruling coalition has also made 37 promises aimed at Felda settlers and a significant 2,700 Orang Asli voters; as well as the young and old alike on how they can maintain their prized traditional lifestyles and progressive by being in business.

Who has the advantage?

It’s a toss-up really. Both candidates are Malay and Muslim, just like 85 per cent of Nenggiri’s inhabitants.

For the 13.84 per cent of the indigenous Orang Asli in the state seat, growing deforestation poses a real concern.

But 61 per cent of the voters there are under age 39. Issues close to their hearts are just like the rest of us Malaysians, whether we live in the cities or countryside: job opportunities, infrastructure, having adequate roads, reliable public services, and access to quality education and healthcare.

Will this by-election cause a change of government in Kelantan?

Not at all. The Kelantan Legislative Assembly has 45 seats in total with 42 held by the PN coalition.

PAS holds 37 seats while its ally Bersatu has five now, due to the Nenggiri vacancy.

The Opposition are tied with Umno holding one seat, same as its Pakatan Harapan ally Parti Amanah Negara.