GUA MUSANG, Aug 12 — Six of the 20 polling centres for the Nenggiri state by-election will close early on polling day this Saturday.

According to the Federal Government Gazette for the by-election notice, four of these centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Tohoi, Pusat Pendidikan Komuniti Pos Gob, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Permai and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Sungai will close at 2pm.

Dewan Orang Ramai Pos Simpor and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulat will close at 3pm.

The other 14 polling centres will operate as scheduled from 8am to 6pm.

It was also previously reported that no early voting centre will be opened on early voting day for the Nenggiri state by-election as all the early voters in the by-election, comprising 14 police personnel, are voting as postal voters.

The by-election was called after the Kelantan State Assembly speaker was informed that its representative, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13. — Bernama