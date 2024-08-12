GUA MUSANG, Aug 12 — The Election Commission (EC) has issued 43 postal ballot papers to eligible voters for the Nenggiri state by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said that all postal ballot papers were issued on August 5.

He said 41 ballot papers were issued for Category 1A (election workers and police personnel) and two for Category 1C (agencies and organisations).

“All police personnel involved in this by-election have been issued with postal ballot papers. Therefore, no early voting centres will be opened tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin also reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot paper, accurately fill out the identity declaration form and immediately return it to the Returning Officer before 5pm on polling day this Saturday.

“Voters are also reminded to maintain the confidentiality of their votes by not taking photos of the ballot papers and sharing them on social media,” he said.

The Nenggiri by-election was called after Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the seat vacant on June 19 because its assemblyman, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The by-election is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, who is representing the unity government, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, a Bersatu member representing Perikatan Nasional. — Bernama