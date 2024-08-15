KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Responding to claims made by a social media user that he had ordered Google to disable its currency converter widget for the ringgit after the search engine inaccurately reported the Malaysian currency’s exchange rate against the US dollar, unity government spokesman and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today issued a denial that he had issued the order.

On X, Fahmi said Google Malaysia had disabled the converter after receiving feedback from Bank Negara Malaysia, online news outlet Free Malaysia Today reported today.

He said Google had informed that they were still conducting tests with the identified FX data provider and would restore the widget once they were confident that data errors would no longer recur.

Saya tidak pernah arah Google tutup currency exchange di search box seperti yang sdr tuduh.@GoogleMsia ambil tindakan menurunkan widget itu selepas mendapat maklumbalas @BNM_official.Pihak Google memaklumkan mereka masih menjalankan ujian dengan FX data provider yg... https://t.co/deTzJDvyhW — Fahmi Fadzil (@fahmi_fadzil) August 15, 2024

Fahmi was responding to a user who ridiculed the minister on X by saying that his biggest contribution as minister so far was to order Google to disable the currency converter.

This is not the first time that Google has disabled the currency converter widget for the ringgit.

On February 6 and March 16, the search engine had misquoted the ringgit’s exchange rate as RM4.98 to US$1, which did not reflect actual trading. It sparked controversy on social media.

On March 22, Fahmi had said the move was made by Google to prevent future errors in displaying RM exchange rates after discussions with Bank Negara Malaysia.

He also said he had personally reached out to Google to ensure the matter was addressed.