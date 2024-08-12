GUA MUSANG, Aug 12 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) last night launched “Khidmat”, outlining seven main thrusts with 46 offers if it wins the Nenggiri state assembly by-election.

The main focus is service to the community; people’s rights; trust and integrity; economic power and infrastructure; knowledgeable society; pure values and prosperity; educated and skilled young people; and rural digital transformation.

The offers or manifesto was launched at Majlis “Tawaran PN PRK N.43 Nenggiri”, attended by PAS candidates, as well as PN candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, PN operations director for the Nenggiri by-election Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Bersatu vice-president Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin here last night.

In the by-election, Mohd Rizwadi Ismail faces a straight fight with Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the voting day on August 17, while the early voting on August 13 will not be held after all 14 voters involved chose to vote by post following their duties during the campaign period. — Bernama