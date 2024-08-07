SEREMBAN, Aug 7 — A goatherd pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of capturing and keeping a black panther last March.

The accused Mohd Firdaus Mohd Lani, 40, made the plea after the charges were read to him before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam, national news agency Bernama reported today.

According to the first charge, he was found keeping a panther (Panthera pardus) in a small cage, causing pain to the wildlife, at a rubber plantation in Batu Kikir, Kuala Pilah, around 4pm on March 27.

The offence falls under Section 86(1)(c) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), punishable under Section 86(1) of the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 [Act A1646].

If convicted, he faces a fine of not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM100,000, or a maximum of three years in prison, or both, the report was quoted as saying.

For the second charge, Mohd Firdaus was found to have captured the panther to protect livestock and failed to report the incident to the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) officer at the same place, time, and date.

The offence falls under Section 54(3) of Act 716, punishable under Section 54(4) of Act A1646, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a prison term not exceeding three years, or both, if convicted.

Perhilitan prosecuting officer Gilmoore Bolongon requested the court to offer bail of RM3,000 for each charge with one surety, and for the accused to report to the nearest police station every month.

Mohd Firdaus, who was unrepresented, requested a reduction in bail, citing his low income of around RM1,000 per month and the need to support his three school-going children.

Mohamad Kamil then set bail at RM4,000 for both charges with one surety and imposed an additional condition for the accused to report to the nearest police station every month and not to interfere with witnesses.

The case is set for mention on September 25.