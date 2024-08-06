KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — A Form Five student died on his way to school after being crushed by a durian tree in Kampung Charuk Sireh this morning.

Sik district police chief DSP Abdull Razak Osman said the victim, Muhammad Assif Md Zahid, 17, was reportedly riding his motorcycle alone to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Batu Lapan when the incident occurred, according to a report by national news agency Bernama today.

Bernama quoted him as saying that police received a report from the victim’s mother at 7.44am informing them about the incident.

“Preliminary investigations have been conducted, and no signs of crime or foul play were found. The victim’s body has been taken to the Forensic Unit of Sik Hospital for further action,” he was quoted as saying.

It is understood that the area experienced rain throughout the night until this morning, and there were no witnesses to the incident.