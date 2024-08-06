PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conceded today that while targeted subsidies and revising electricity tariffs may be unpopular, they are actions that need to be taken by a responsible government to save the country’s economy.

He asserted that the reforms have resulted in rising investors’ confidence, while pointing to the strengthening ringgit.

“There is some reassuring news, especially the domestic position of the economy and the strength of the ringgit, which is an aspect of focus.

“If we look at the numbers, the facts cannot be denied that the strength of the ringgit compared to the last 14 years [is something to be most] proud of,” Anwar said in the Minister of Finance’s monthly assembly here.

The ringgit has shown continued strength against the US dollar at opening today, trading slightly higher at between 4.42 and 4.43 against the dollar, compared to yesterday.

