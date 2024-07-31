KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Media and Strategic Communications Division of the Prime Minister’s Office today condemned Meta’s action of removing an Instagram post that featured a meeting between the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, last May and called on the tech giant to issue an apology.

In a statement posted on Facebook today, it said the action clearly demonstrated discrimination against the situation in Palestine and its leaders.

“We demand an explanation regarding this matter and urge Meta to issue an apology,” said the statement.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, Iran, along with one of his bodyguards earlier today.

The news was confirmed by Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk.

Last Saturday, MCMC said it would introduce a new regulatory framework for safe Internet use by children and families on August 1, with implementation set for January 1, 2025.

Under the new framework, social media and Internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for an Application Service Provider Class Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said the social media licence targets online crime and safeguards freedom of speech. He also reaffirmed that it is to tackle the spread of crime and harmful information online.