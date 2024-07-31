KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Malaysian government condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh who was the political head of Palestinian movement Hamas today, as well as one of his bodyguards.

“Malaysia urges for an immediate and thorough investigation into this assassination, and those responsible to be brought to justice.

“Malaysia also urges all parties to exercise restraint while facts surrounding the assassination are being established,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk confirmed that Ismail, whose full name was Ismail Abdulsalam Ahmed Haniyeh, was killed in Tehran, Iran earlier today.