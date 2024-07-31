KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the teenager, Puteri Damia Darwisyah Abdullah, is 155 centimetres tall, weighs 60 kilogrammes and has tanned skin.

“Puteri Damia Darwisyah is believed to have been last seen at No. 81, Jalan USJ 11/3A, USJ 11, Subang Jaya, Selangor, on Sunday at 6pm,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan urged the public who find the teenager or have information about her whereabouts to contact any nearby police station or contact the operations room of the Subang Jaya district police headquarters at 03-78627222 or 03-78627100. — Bernama