JOHOR BARU, July 26 — Four suspects who had been arrested for the investigation into the abduction and kidnapping of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui were released today.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the suspects, consisting of two men and two women, were granted police bail.

“The four-day remand period for the suspects, aged between 28 and 55, ended today.

“Their remand was also not extended,” he said told the media today.

It is understood that the four were released from the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarter’s lock-up this morning.

Yesterday, Johor police chief M. Kumar was reported saying that the initial four suspects would be released on police bail if there is no new development to extend their remand.

On July 20, Leo was reported missing at 8.30pm when she was at a Bon Odori festival held at the Eco Galleria shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri near here.

Following the girl’s disappearance, police arrested three suspects, consisting of two men and a woman, around the Gelang Patah area at 1.30pm on Monday to assist in investigations.

On the next day, investigators arrested another female suspect at 12.15am.

Following that, police reclassified Leo’s missing person report to that of a kidnapping case.

Four out of the five suspects who were arrested in connection with the case were allowed to be remanded for four days until today.

The fifth suspect, the 31-year-old man who was arrested at 4.45am in a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor on Tuesday, is still under remand and in police custody.

Police have since arrested a total of five suspects to assist in the case that has been classified as kidnapping.