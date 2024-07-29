JOHOR BARU, July 29 — Police will apply to extend remand on the 31-year-old male suspect in the kidnapping of Albertine Leo Jia Hui, 6, at a shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri, when his remand ends today.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the extension of remand for the suspect who was arrested with the victim at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor would be for seven days from tomorrow until August 5.

"The request is made to enable further investigation to be carried out against the local man who was arrested in relation to the child abduction incident in Eco Galleria on July 20.

"The public is advised not to make speculations that could interfere with the investigation," he said in a statement today.

He said any information about the incident can be channeled to the Johor police hotline 019-2792095 or the Operations Room at 07-2212999.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M Kumarasan was previously reported asking for the public's help in locating the child who was found missing by his father at 8.30 pm, July 20, at a shopping centre.

Following the disappearance of the child, the police arrested four suspects involving two men and two women aged 28 to 55 before the four were released on police bail last Friday.

The child was found safe in a budget hotel in Batang Kali at 4.45 am, on July 23, and the police arrested a man who was found with the victim.

On July 25, it was reported that the child's family had no relationship with the five arrested suspects. — Bernama