KUCHING, July 30 — The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two men one year in jail each for stealing a wheel off of a car.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Muhammad Iskandar Ramzi, 27, and Mohd Noorazzmill Borhan, 36, after they pleaded guilty to Section 379A of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The section carries a jail term between one and five years, and a fine, upon conviction.

The duo committed the offence at a carpark in Jalan Usahajaya, Muara Tabuan around 10.48pm on July 21 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the car (complainant) who was about to go to work realised that one of the wheels on his car was gone.

Following that, the complainant lodged a police report for further action along with a request for the police to patrol the area regularly.

Police investigation eventually led to the duo’s arrest on July 26 after discovering strong evidence that the duo stole the wheel belonging to the complainant.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case while the duo was unrepresented by counsel. — The Borneo Post